MG Astor Bookings: MG Motor India will open the bookings for the MG Astor today at 11am. You can reserve one for yourself either via the automaker's official website or by visiting an authorised dealership of MG Motor India. However, the pre-bookings for the mid-size SUV had commenced on the day it was launched.

The MG Astor was launched in India on October 11. Back then, the automaker had announced the prices of Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp variants only. A couple of days back, the price of the top-spec Sharp(O) variant, which is equipped with segment-first ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) having all 14 autonomous level 2 features on offer, was revealed.

Following are the variant-wise MG Astor prices (ex-showroom, India).

Style VTi-TECH MT – Rs 9.78 lakh

Super VTi-TECH MT – Rs 11.28 lakh

Smart VTi-TECH MT – Rs 12.98 lakh

Sharp VTi-TECH MT – Rs 13.98 lakh



Super VTi-TECH CVT – Rs 12.68 lakh

Smart VTi-TECH CVT – Rs 14.18 lakh

Sharp VTi-TECH CVT – Rs 14.98 lakh

Sharp(O) VTi-TECH CVT – Rs 15.78 lakh

Sharp(O) Red VTi-TECH CVT – Rs 15.88 lakh



Smart 220TURBO AT – Rs 15.88 lakh

Sharp 220TURBO AT – Rs 16.78 lakh

Sharp(O) Red 220TURBO AT – Rs 17.38 lakh

The above-mentioned prices of the MG Astor are introductory and applicable on nearly 5,000 deliveries that will be made this year in November and December. After that, the prices will shoot up. So if you want to bring home this mid-size SUV, you need to be quick.

All the MT options have a dual-tone Iconic Ivory interior theme. Even the CVT options have the same interior theme, except for Sharp(O) Red, which has a dual-tone Sangria Red interior theme. So far as AT options are concerned, Smart and Sharp come with a Tuxedo Black theme, while the Sharp(O) Red features a dual-tone Sangria Red interior theme.