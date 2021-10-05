New Delhi: Marred by the semiconductor chip crisis, almost all the major automakers registered a decline in their sales in September 2021. Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor India, Kia India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Renault India and Honda Cars India saw their sales falling during the month. In September 2021, the Maruti Suzuki Alto, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Kia Seltos, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Eeco, Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Tata Altroz were the 10 largest-selling cars in India.Also Read - Tata Altroz Milestone: Tata Motors Rolls Out 100,000th Unit Of Premium Hatchback

The Maruti Suzuki Alto was the best-selling car in India in September 2021 with sales of 12,143 units. It was followed by the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which registered sales of 11,308 units during the month.

The Kia Seltos was the largest-selling mid-size SUV in September 2021 garnering sales of 9,583 units. The Tata Nexon was at the numero uno position among the compact SUVs witnessing sales of 9,211 units.

After a long time, the Hyundai Creta was not the best-selling mid-size SUV in India. With sales of 8,193 units, it was behind the Kia Seltos in September 2021. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno was the top-selling premium hatchback during the month recording sales of 8,077 units.

Among the 10 largest-selling cars in September 2021, the compact SUV other than the Tata Nexon was the Hyundai Venue with sales of 7,924 units. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco posted sales of 7,844 units during the month.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR, which is usually in the upper half of the top selling cars list, was at the ninth position in September 2021 with sales of 7,632 units. The Tata Altroz was the tenth best-selling car in India during the month clocking sales of 5,772 units.

10 Best-Selling Cars In September 2021