New Delhi: The festive season is a period when the automakers provide hefty discounts and offers on their vehicles. Like each year, there are major benefits on some popular models in 2021 as well. Among these models are the Maruti Suzuki Alto, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier, Mahindra Scorpio, Honda City and Renault Kwid.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The customers can avail discounts and offers up to Rs 43,000 on the Maruti Suzuki Alto in October 2021. The entry-level hatchback is priced between Rs 3.15 lakh and Rs 4.82 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has total benefits up to Rs 24,500 in October 2021. The hatchback sits in the price range of Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki India is offering discounts and other benefits to the tune of Rs 27,500 on the Baleno this month. The premium hatchback is available in the price range of Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 has total offers up to Rs 40,000 in October 2021. The premium hatchback comes in the price bracket of Rs 6.91 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The buyers can avail benefits of as much as Rs 50,000 on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in October 2021. The hatchback’s price starts at Rs 5.28 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Nexon

One of the most popular compact SUVs in India, Tata Nexon, has benefits up to Rs 15,000 in October 2021. The Nexon is priced between Rs 7.29 lakh and Rs 13.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Harrier

Tata Motors is furnishing total benefits up to Rs 40,000 on the Tata Harrier this month. The SUV fits in the price range of Rs 14.40 lakh to Rs 21.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio, which is priced between Rs 12.77 lakh and Rs 17.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), has total benefits up to Rs 32,177 in October 2021.

Honda City

There are benefits up to Rs 53,500 on the fifth-gen Honda City this month. The price of the mid-size sedan ranges from Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 15.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Renault Kwid

There are total offers up to Rs 40,000 on the Renault Kwid in October 2021. The entry-level hatchback is fits in the price range of Rs 4.06 lakh to Rs 5.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).