The Maruti Suzuki Baleno was the largest-selling car in India in August 2021. It was followed by the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Alto, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Eeco, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Venue.Also Read - Kia Seltos, Sonet Prices Increased: Here Is How Much More You Will Now Have To Pay For The SUVs

Among the top 10 selling cars in August 2021, six were from Maruti Suzuki India, two from Hyundai Motor India and one each from Kia India and Tata Motors. The love of Indian customers for SUVs can be gauged from the fact that there are five such models in the list of the top 10 selling cars in August 2021. Also Read - Maruti Recalls Over 1.81 Lakh Cars: Here's How To Check If Your Vehicle Needs Attention

Maruti Suzuki Baleno At Top

With 15,646 units sold in August 2021, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno was the best-seller during the month. It was followed by the Maruti Suzuki Alto, which notched up sales of 13,236 units. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was the best-selling SUV in August 2021, registering sales of 12,906 units. Also Read - Tata Motors' Domestic PV Sales Increase 51 Per Cent in August 2021

Hyundai Creta Bags Good Numbers

Hyundai Motor India’s most popular model, the Hyundai Creta, recorded sales of 12,597 units in August 2021. The Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Maruti Suzuki Eeco clocked sales of 12,483 units and 10,666 units, respectively, during the month.

Impressive Sales For Tata Nexon

Tata Motors was represented in the list of the top 10 selling cars in August 2021 by the Tata Nexon, which witnessed sales of 10,006 units during the month. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR, which is usually among the top five, came in at the eighth position with sales of 9,628 units in August 2021. Behind the hatchback was the Kia Seltos that posted sales of 8,619 units. Garnering sales of 8,377 units, the Hyundai Venue occupied the 10th position.

Top 10 Selling Cars In August 2021