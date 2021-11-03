New Delhi: The month of October 2021 was a kind of mixed bag for the Indian automotive industry as far as car sales are concerned. While the automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Honda and Renault saw their sales going down, others like Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen and Skoda witnessed a rise in sales. The Maruti Suzuki Alto was the largest-selling car in India in October 2021. It was followed by the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Eeco, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Punch.Also Read - Massive Decline In Royal Enfield October 2021 Domestic Sales. Details Inside

Surprisingly, the Hyundai Creta was not among the top 10 selling cars in India in October 2021. But the recently-launched Tata Punch was. While talking to senior officials of Tata Motors at Tata Punch First Drive, india.com had predicted that the Punch might become the automaker's best-seller. Although the Punch is not Tata Motors' best-seller yet, we expect it to be.

With 17,389 units sold in October 2021, the Maruti Suzuki Alto was the best-selling car in India during the month. Behind the entry-level hatchback was the Maruti Suzuki Baleno with sales of 15,573 units and it was followed by the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which garnered sales of 12,923 units. Then came the Maruti Suzuki WagonR clocking sales of 12,335 units and the Hyundai Venue posting sales of 10,554 units.

At the sixth position was the Kia Seltos with sales of 10,488 units in October 2021. During the month, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco recorded sales of 10,320 units, the Tata Nexon of 10,096 units, the Maruti Suzuki Swift of 9,180 units and the recently-launched Tata Punch of 8,453 units.

Top 10 Selling Cars In October 2021