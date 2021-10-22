New Delhi: The two-wheeler industry suffered an overall decline of more than 17 per cent in total domestic sales in September 2021. During the month, the Hero Splendor was the largest-selling two-wheeler in India and it was followed by the Honda Activa. Also among the 10 best-selling two-wheelers in September 2021 were the Honda Shine, Hero HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina, TVS XL100, Bajaj Pulsar, TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access and TVS Apache.Also Read - Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Goes Past Domestic Sales Milestone Of 5 Crore Units

As is the case most often, the Hero Splendor was the best-selling two-wheeler in September 2021 also with total sales of 2,77,296 units. At the second position was the Honda Activa registering total sales of 2,45,352 units during the month. Behind the Hero Splendor and the Honda Activa was the Honda Shine clocking total sales of 1,42,386 units.

The Hero HF Deluxe witnessed total sales of 1,34,539 units in September 2021. It was followed by the Bajaj Platina, which garnered total sales of 82,559 units during the month. Then came the TVS XL100 with total sales of 61,664 units.

The total sales of the Bajaj Pulsar stood at 57,974 units in September 2021. The TVS Jupiter and the Suzuki Access posted sales of 56,339 units and 45,040 units, respectively, during the month. Completing the list of the ’10 best-selling two-wheelers in September 2021′ was the TVS Apache accumulating total sales of 40,661 units.

10 Best-Selling Two-Wheelers In September 2021