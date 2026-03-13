Home

Car And Bike

Top 5 Budget Electric Bikes You Can Buy Under ₹1.5 Lakh

Top 5 Budget Electric Bikes You Can Buy Under ₹1.5 Lakh

Looking for the best electric two-wheelers under ₹1.5 lakh? Here are the top 5 EV bikes/scooters in India offering great range, features, and value for everyday commuting.

If you are planning to switch to an electric two-wheeler and have a budget of around ₹1.5 lakh, there are several great options available in the Indian market today. Electric bikes and scooters are becoming increasingly popular due to their low running costs, eco-friendly nature, and modern technology features. With rising fuel prices and growing awareness about sustainable mobility, many riders are now considering EVs as their daily commuting solution.

In this video, we explore the top 5 electric bikes and scooters under ₹1.5 lakh that offer a good balance of range, performance, design, and value for money. These models come with practical battery ranges suitable for daily city rides, along with features like digital displays, smart connectivity, and comfortable riding ergonomics.

We also take a quick look at their pricing, company-claimed range, and what makes each model stand out in this competitive segment. Whether you are a first-time EV buyer or someone looking to upgrade from a petrol scooter, these options can be great choices for everyday commuting.

Watch the full video to discover which electric two-wheeler fits your needs and budget the best, and decide which one could be your next ride in the growing world of electric mobility.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source