New Delhi: The prominent automakers of India reported low sales in September 2021 due to the shortage of semiconductor chips. During the month, the Tata Nexon was the largest-selling compact SUV in the country. It beat the Hyundai Venue for the numero uno position. The Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport were also among the five best-selling compact SUVs in September 2021. Let us have a look at their sales numbers.

Tata Nexon – 9,211 units

With 9,211 units sold in September 2021, the Tata Nexon was the best-selling compact SUV during the month. The Nexon is currently priced between Rs 7.29 lakh and Rs 13.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai Venue – 7,924 units

In September 2021, Hyundai Motor India sold 7,924 units of the Venue, which was only behind the Nexon in terms of sales. The Hyundai Venue is available in the price range of Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Kia Sonet – 4,454 units

Following the Tata Nexon and the Hyundai Venue was the Kia Sonet, which garnered sales of 4,454 units in September 2021. The Sonet sits in the price bracket of Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 13.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mahindra XUV300 – 3,693 units

The Mahindra XUV300 was the fourth best-selling compact SUV in September 2021 with sales of 3,693 units. The XUV300 price starts at Rs 7.96 lakh and touches Rs 13.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec trim.

Ford EcoSport – 3,558 units

Completing the list of the five best-selling compact SUVs in September 2021 was the Ford EcoSport with sales of 3,558 units. The EcoSport is offered in the price range of Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 11.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).