New Delhi: The commuter motorcycle segment is a very important space for several top two-wheeler manufacturers like Hero MotorCorp, Bajaj Auto, and TVS Motor Company. The competition in this segment is quite fierce as many first-time buyers prefer a commuter bike. If you are looking to buy a motorcycle under Rs 60,000 in India, the options include Hero HF Deluxe, Bajaj CT 100/110, Bajaj Platina 100, TVS Sport, and TVS Radeon.Also Read - Bajaj CT 100, Platina launched in two new variants; Price starts at INR 41,997

Hero HF Deluxe

The Hero HF Deluxe is one of the largest-selling motorcycles in India. Its price starts at Rs 51,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The HF Deluxe gets a 97.2cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, OHC, fuel-injected engine that develops 7.91hp of maximum power and 8.05Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Hero MotoCorp recently added a more affordable variant — HF 100 — to the HF range priced at Rs 49,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Also Read - Hero HF Deluxe now becomes the choice of a Million Indians

Bajaj CT 100/110

The Bajaj CT 100 is available at a starting price of Rs 52,832 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Bajaj CT 110 price starts at Rs 58,061 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The CT 100 uses a 102cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, DTS-i engine that produces 7.79hp of maximum power and 8.34Nm of peak torque. The CT 110 employs a 115.45cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, DTS-i engine that belts out 8.48hp of maximum power and 9.81Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with a 4-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Platina 100

The Bajaj Platina 100 is among the largest-selling motorcycles of Bajaj Auto. Its price starts at Rs 52,915 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Platina 100 comes with the same 7.79hp/8.34Nm, 102cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, DTS-i engine that powers the CT 100. The gearbox is the same 4-speed unit as well.

TVS Sport

One of the mainstays in TVS Motor Company’s two-wheeler line-up, the TVS Sport is offered at a starting price of Rs 57,330 (ex-showroom, Delhi). At the heart of the Sport is a 109.7cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 8.18hp of maximum power and 8.7Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 4-speed transmission.

TVS Radeon

The TVS Radeon is one of the most popular commuter motorcycles that we have in India right now. It is in this list just by a margin as its price starts at Rs 59,992 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Radeon comes with a 109.7cc, 4-stroke, Duralife engine that belts out 8.09hp of maximum power and 8.7Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are performed by a 4-speed unit.