New Delhi: The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was the largest-selling compact SUV in August 2021. It was followed by the Tata Nexon, which was surprisingly ahead of the Korean duo of the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet. Behind these four was the Mahindra XUV300. Let us have a look at their sales figures during the month.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza – 12,906 units

With 12,906 units sold in August 2021, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was the best-selling compact SUV during the month. The Brezza derives power from a K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine (105PS/138Nm) that can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AT. It is now priced between Rs 7.61 lakh and Rs 11.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Nexon – 10,006 units

Beating the likes of the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet, the Tata Nexon was at the second position recording sales of 10,006 units in August 2021. The Nexon has a couple of engine options — Revotron 1.2-litre turbo petrol (120PS/170Nm) and Revotorq 1.5-litre diesel (110PS/260Nm) — with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT choices. It is available in the price range of Rs 7.29 lakh to Rs 13.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai Venue – 8,377 units

Behind the Tata Nexon was the Hyundai Venue, which witnessed sales of 8,377 units in August 2021. The engine and transmission choices in the Venue include 1.2-litre petrol (83PS/115Nm) with 5-speed MT; 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol (120PS/172Nm) with 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT; and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel (100PS/240Nm) with 6-speed MT. It sits in the price bracket of Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Kia Sonet – 7,752 units

The Kia Sonet garnered sales of 7,752 units in August 2021. The Sonet shares its mechanicals with the Venue and has 1.2-litre petrol (83PS/115Nm) with 5-speed MT; 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol (120PS/172Nm) with 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT; and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel (100PS/240Nm – WGT and 115PS/250Nm – VGT) with 6-speed MT (WGT) and 6-speed AT (VGT) engine and transmission options. Its price starts at Rs 6.89 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mahindra XUV300 – 5,861 units

The fifth largest-selling compact SUV in August 2021 was the Mahindra XUV300, clocking sales of 5,861 units. The XUV300 gets two engine options — 1.2-litre turbo petrol (110.1PS/200Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel (116.6PS/300Nm) — and both can be mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AMT. Its price ranges from Rs 7.96 lakh to Rs 13.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).