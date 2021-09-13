New Delhi: With fuel prices skyrocketing, owning a car with high mileage is a blessing. In India, there are several cars priced below Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom) that wouldn’t burn a hole in your pocket so far as spending money on getting them refueled is concerned. Among such options are the Maruti Suzuki Alto, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago. Let us check out how fuel efficient these cars are.Also Read - Top Cars Under Rs 4 Lakh. Details Inside

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The Maruti Suzuki Alto price starts at Rs 3,15,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes with a 0.8-litre petrol engine (48PS/69Nm) paired with a 5-speed MT. The ARAI-certified mileage of the Alto petrol MT is 22.05kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available at a starting price of Rs 3,78,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It uses a K10B, 1.0-litre petrol engine (68PS/90Nm) that has 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT options. The ARAI-certified mileage of the S-Presso petrol MT/AMT is 21.7kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio begins at Rs 4,65,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It gets the same K10B, 1.0-litre petrol engine (68PS/90Nm) that can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The Celerio petrol MT/AMT has an ARAI-certified mileage of 21.63kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR price starts at Rs 4,93,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Even WagonR employs a K10B, 1.0-litre petrol engine (68PS/90Nm) that has 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT choices. The ARAI-certified mileage of the WagonR 1.0 petrol MT/AMT is 21.79kmpl. The hatchback also has a K12M, 1.2-litre petrol engine option. But the WagonR 1.2 petrol is priced over Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai Santro

The starting price of the Hyundai Santro is Rs 4,76,690 (ex-showroom, Delhi). At the heart of the hatchback is a 1.1-litre, Epsilon MPI petrol engine (69PS/99Nm) with 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT options. The Santro petrol MT/AMT has an ARAI-certified mileage of 20kmpl.

Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago price commences at Rs 4,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Under the hood of the hatchback is a 1.2-litre, Revotron petrol engine (86PS/113Nm) with 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT options. The Tiago petrol MT has an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.8kmpl.