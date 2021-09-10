New Delhi: Thousands of first-time car buyers in India prefer an entry-level hatchback that does not cost a bomb. If you are one such individual, the options are limited, but the car will certainly not disappoint you for the money you will pay for it. In case you are looking for a car under Rs 4 lakh in India, you have options like the Maruti Suzuki Alto, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Datsun Redi-Go.Also Read - Top 10 Selling Cars In August 2021: Baleno At Numero Uno Position, Alto, Brezza, Creta, Swift, Eeco, Nexon, WagonR, Seltos, Venue follow

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is unarguably India's all-time favourite entry-level hatchback. In 2020, it crossed cumulative sales milestone of 4 million units since its launch in India in 2000. The Alto is available at a starting price of Rs 3.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Maruti Suzuki Alto employs a 0.8-litre petrol engine that generates 48PS of maximum power and 69Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed MT. The hatchback is offered in CNG option as well. In CNG mode, the engine's output drops down to 41PS and 60Nm. In case you have the never-ending 'Kitna Deti Hai?' question in mind, the Alto has a claimed mileage of 22.05kmpl in petrol mode and 31.56km/kg in CNG mode.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is another car available in India under Rs 4 lakh. Although a recent introduction (being launched in September 2019), the S-Presso has garnered positive response from the customers. At present, it is offered at a starting price of Rs 3.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

At the heart of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is a K10B, 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 68PS of maximum power and 90Nm of peak torque. The engine can be paired either vwith a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. You can go for the CNG option as well. In the CNG mode, the engine’s output is claimed to be 59PS and 78Nm. The S-Presso CNG has 5-speed MT option only. So far as mileage is concerned, the S-Presso petrol is good for 21.7kmpl, while the S-Presso CNG is claimed to return with 31.2km/kg.

Datsun Redi-Go

The Datsun Redi-Go has had a lukewarm response from buyers. The model currently on sale in India was launched here in May 2020. The price of the Redi-Go now starts at Rs 3.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Datsun Redi-Go has a couple of engine choices — 0.8-litre petrol (54PS of maximum power and 72Nm of peak torque) and 1.0-litre petrol (68PS of maximum power and 91Nm of peak torque). While the 0.8-litre petrol engine can be paired with a 5-speed MT, the 1.0-litre petrol mill has 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT options. The claimed mileage is 20.71kmpl for the Redi-Go 0.8-litre MT, 21.7kmpl for the Redi-Go 1.0-litre MT and 22kmpl for the Redi-Go 1.0-litre AMT.