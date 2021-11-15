New Delhi: The Hyundai Venue was the largest-selling compact SUV in October 2021 in India. It was followed by the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra Bolero and Kia Sonet. Let us check out how these five compact SUVs fared in terms of sales during the month.Also Read - Passenger Vehicle, 2-Wheeler Sales Take Hit In October 2021, Semiconductor Shortage Continues To Plague Industry

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Motor India sold 10,554 units of the Venue in October 2021. The Hyundai Venue is priced between Rs 6,99,200 and Rs 11,85,600 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Hyundai Motor Company is working on the Hyundai Venue facelift, which has been spied in South Korea.

Tata Nexon

The Hyundai Venue was followed by the Tata Nexon, which garnered sales 10,096 units in October 2021. The Nexon is available in the price range of Rs 7,28,900 to Rs 13,23,900 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Behind the Hyundai Venue and the Tata Nexon was the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Priced between Rs 7,61,500 and Rs 11,10,500 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the Vitara Brezza registered sales of 8,032 units in October 2021.

Mahindra Bolero

The evergreen Mahindra Bolero witnessed sales of 6,375 units in October 2021. The Bolero sits in the price bracket of Rs 8,71,564 and Rs 9,70,309 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Kia Sonet

Among the top five largest-selling compact SUVs in October 2021 was the Kia Sonet at the fifth position with sales of 5,443 units during the month. The Sonet’s price starts at Rs 6,89,000 and goes up to Rs 13,55,000 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).