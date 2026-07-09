Top selling cars in june 2026 revealed, Full list inside

Tata Punch was India's best-selling passenger vehicle in June 2026 with 21,006 units, followed by Tata Nexon at 18,335 units. SUVs continued to dominate monthly sales.

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The passenger vehicle sales figures for June 2026 have been released providing a snapshot of how different models performed during the month.

The June data shows that SUVs continue to account for a significant share of the market although several hatchbacks and MPVs also secured positions among the country’s highest-selling passenger vehicles.

The Tata Punch recorded 21,006 units in June 2026 making it the highest selling SUV as well as the highest selling passenger vehicle overall during the month.

The Tata Nexon followed with 18,335 units securing the second position in both the SUV rankings and the overall sales chart. The gap between the two Tata models stood at 2,671 units.

The Mahindra Scorpio finished as the third best selling SUV with 14,097 units sold during June.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx secured the fourth position after recording 13,135 units while the Hyundai Venue rounded off the top five with 10,776 units.

These five SUVs remained the only models in the segment to cross the 10,500 unit mark during the month.

XUV 3XO, Victoris, Brezza, Seltos and XUV 7XO Complete the List

The second half of the SUV rankings saw relatively close sales figures among multiple models.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO recorded 10,063 units narrowly staying above the 10,000-unit mark.

It was followed by Victoris, which registered 10,035 units while the Maruti Suzuki Brezza reported 9,939 units.

The Kia Seltos secured the ninth position with 9,654 units and the Mahindra XUV 7XO completed the top ten after registering 9,244 units in June 2026.

SUV Rankings for June 2026

* Tata Punch – 21,006 units

* Tata Nexon – 18,335 units

* Mahindra Scorpio – 14,097 units

* Maruti Suzuki Fronx – 13,135 units

* Hyundai Venue – 10,776 units

* Mahindra XUV 3XO – 10,063 units

* Victoris – 10,035 units

* Maruti Suzuki Brezza – 9,939 units

* Kia Seltos – 9,654 units

* Mahindra XUV 7XO – 9,244 units

Overall Passenger Vehicle Sales Show a Mix of Segments

Unlike the SUV-only rankings, the overall passenger vehicle chart includes hatchbacks, sedans and MPVs alongside SUVs.

After the Punch and Nexon, the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire claimed the third position with 17,899 units.

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R came next with 16,952 units while the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga recorded 16,111 units to finish fifth.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift occupied the sixth position after registering 15,215 units.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno secured the ninth position with 12,488 units while the Hyundai Venue rounded off the overall top ten list with 10,776 units.

Top 10 Passenger Vehicles in June 2026

* Tata Punch – 21,006 units

* Tata Nexon – 18,335 units

* Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire – 17,899 units

* Maruti Suzuki Wagon R – 16,952 units

* Maruti Suzuki Ertiga – 16,111 units

* Maruti Suzuki Swift – 15,215 units

* Mahindra Scorpio – 14,097 units

* Maruti Suzuki Fronx – 13,135 units

* Maruti Suzuki Baleno – 12,488 units

* Hyundai Venue – 10,776 units