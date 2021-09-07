New Delhi: We have already witnessed the introduction of the Kia Seltos X Line, Hyundai i20 N Line and 2021 Renault Kwid in September. In the coming days, several automakers are expected to either launch new models or reveal fresh details about them. The Volkswagen Taigun, new-generation Force Gurkha, Ford EcoSport facelift, MG Astor, Tata Punch and Audi e-tron GT are some new cars that you need to watch out for this month.Also Read - Tata’s Smallest SUV Tata Punch (HBX) To Be Launched in India: Price, Features Revealed | Watch Video

Volkswagen Taigun

The all-new Volkswagen Taigun will be launched in India on September 23, 2021. Based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Volkswagen Taigun will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster and its sibling, the Skoda Kushaq. The pre-bookings for the mid-size SUV have already begun and we are expecting it to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read - Upcoming Cars to Launch in India this Festive Period: Ford EcoSport Facelift, Maruti Celerio X, Renault Captur, Mahindra KUV100 Facelift

The Volkswagen Taigun gets a couple of turbocharged petrol engine options — 1.0-litre TSI (115PS of maximum power and 178Nm of peak torque) and 1.5-litre TSI (150PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque). The 1.0-litre TSI mill can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. The 1.5-litre TSI motor can be mated to a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DSG automatic.

New-Generation Force Gurkha

While the new-gen Force Gurkha was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, its launch was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the popular off-roader is all set to be introduced in India this month. The new-gen model will come with a host of exterior and interior updates. It will be powered by a 89bhp/260Nm 2.6-litre diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The new-gen Force Gurkha will rival the Mahindra Thar.

Ford EcoSport facelift

The bread and butter model of Ford India, the EcoSport, is all set to be launched in a facelifted avatar this month. The 2021 Ford EcoSport facelift will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300. From the spy images, it becomes quite clear that the EcoSport facelift gets an updated front with a new grille and bumper. There are fresh inverted L-shaped LED DRLs sitting adjacent to the fog lamps. Although there are no details about the interiors, we are expecting the 2021 EcoSport to enter the market with updates to the cabin as well.

MG Astor

The MG Astor is essentially an ICE-powered, facelifted version of the MG ZS EV. We are expecting MG Motor India to unveil the Astor this month and share complete details about its features and specifications. The automaker has already revealed that the upcoming mid-size SUV will have industry-first personal AI assiatant and segment-first Autonomous Level 2 technology. It will reportedly have 1.5-litre petrol and 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine options. Upon its launch in India, the MG Astor will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun.

Tata Punch

Tata Motors has officially christened HBX Concept, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, as Punch. Based on ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) and developed under Impact 2.0 design language, the Tata Punch will sit below the Tata Nexon in the automaker’s SUV line-up. We are expecting Tata Motors to reveal all details about the features and specifications of the Punch this month and launch it next month. The upcoming Tata Punch will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

Audi e-tron GT

After launching the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback, Audi is all set to introduce the e-tron GT in India. We are expecting the Audi e-tron GT to be launched in the country this month only. The e-tron GT gets one electric motor each at the front and rear axles, and a two-speed transmission at the rear axle. The motors combine to produce maximum output of 476PS and 630Nm. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 4.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 245kmph. A 85kWh lithium-ion battery powers the e-tron GT, which has a range of 487km (WLTP cycle) in a single full charge.