New Delhi: Although the Indian automotive market these days is largely dominated by SUVs, there are a few hatchbacks that will be launched in the country in near future. Among them are the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, Toyota Glanza facelift and Citroen C3.

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 will be launched in India on November 10, 2021. We are expecting it to be priced between Rs 4.75 lakh and Rs 6.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Heartect platform, the new-gen model gets the K-Series Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine with both MT and AMT options. The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 is claimed to be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in India. The hatchback has been completely redesigned and is equipped with features like new alloy wheels, Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, multi-function steering wheel and push start/stop button, among others.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

In January 2019, Maruti Suzuki India had launched the updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The automaker is now working on another Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift. The new model has been spied testing a few times and we are expecting it to be launched in India in early 2022. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will come with prominent changes to the exteriors and interiors. It will have the same powertrain options — 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine (83hp/113Nm) with 5-speed MT and CVT choices, and 1.2-litre Dual-Jet Dual-VVT smart hybrid petrol mill (90hp/113Nm) with 5-speed MT. The new model might be priced a tad bit higher than the outgoing one.

Toyota Glanza Facelift

Launched in India in June 2019, the Toyota Glanza is basically a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno. As the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will enter the market, the Toyota Glanza facelift is expected to follow it as well. We are expecting the Glanza facelift to be similar to the Baleno facelift. However, don’t be surprised if there are subtle cosmetic differences, as is the case with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Citroen C3

The Citroen C3 made its world premiere in September 2021. Based on Groupe PSA’s Common Modular Platform, the Citroen C3 is the maiden vehicle in the family of three that will be introduced in India under the French carmaker’s C-Cubed programme. This ‘Made In India for Indians’ car is expected to be launched in India in early 2022. It might be priced between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). Although Citroen has not revealed the engine and transmission options of the Citroen C3, we are expecting the vehicle to get a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol unit with both manual and automatic transmission options.