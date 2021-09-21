Top Upcoming SUVs: The popularity of SUVs is growing in India with every passing day. It wouldn’t be incorrect to say that SUVs are currently flavour of the Indian automotive industry. With many prospective buyers looking for an SUV, the companies are targeting them with models of different sizes, be it sub-4m compact SUVs, mid-size SUVs or bulky three-row SUVs. Jumping on the bandwagon, the Volkswagen Taigun, Force Gurkha, MG Astor, Tata Punch and Mahindra XUV700 are some of the SUVs set to be introduced in the market.Also Read - Tata Punch SUV Spied At Dealer Yard, More Features Revealed Ahead Of Festive Season Launch

Volkswagen Taigun

The Volkswagen Taigun will be launched in India on September 23, 2021. It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks and soon-to-be-launched MG Astor. Based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Taigun is the second vehicle after the Kushaq to be introduced under Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 project. We are expecting the Volkswagen Taigun to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Force Gurkha

The second-generation Force Gurkha was unveiled in India on September 15, 2021. It will take on the Mahindra Thar. The 2021 Gurkha is based on a fresh chassis, is longer and wider than before and has new interiors, among a host of updates. The Force Gurkha price will be announced on September 27, 2021, after which bookings will commence. The deliveries of the SUV will begin on the occasion of Dussehra i.e. October 15, 2021.

MG Astor

The MG Astor is expected to be launched in India in early October 2021. The Astor is MG Motor India's fourth product after the Hector, ZS EV and Gloster. Unveiled on September 15, 2021, it is already on display at MG showrooms across the country. The upcoming mid-size SUV will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks and Volkswagen Taigun. We are expecting the MG Astor price to be in the range of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch will be launched in India during this festive season. It is based on the HBX Concept, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020. The Punch is Tata Motors' first SUV built on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture and has been developed under Impact 2.0 design language. It will rival not only the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and KUV100 NXT, but also Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. We are expecting the Tata Punch SUV price in India to be in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700 will be launched in India in October 2021. As the Mahindra XUV500 is set to be discontinued, the Mahindra XUV700 will rival the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus. Mahindra & Mahindra has already revealed prices of few variants of the XUV700. The starting price for the SUV has been set at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).