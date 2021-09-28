Toyota Price Hike: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced that it will increase the prices of its models from October 1, 2021. The price hike comes on the back of a rise in input costs. However, the quantum of price increase for each model has not been declared yet. The automaker currently sells vehicles like the Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Innova Crysta, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Toyota Glanza, Toyota Camry and Toyota Vellfire, in India.Also Read - Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 Launch In October 2021: Report

Toyota Model Prices

The Fortuner and the Innova Crysta are the two largest-selling models of TKM. While the Toyota Fortuner is priced between Rs 30.34 lakh and Rs 38.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Toyota Innova Crysta is available in the price range of Rs 16.41 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Toyota Glanza sits in the price bracket of Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-based Toyota Urban Cruiser is offered in the price range of Rs 8.62 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Toyota Camry comes in a single fully-loaded trim at a price of Rs 40.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The flagship Toyota Vellfire is also offered in a sole fully-loaded variant at a price of Rs 89.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Official Statement From Toyota

“TKM today indicated that the company will realign the prices of its models, with effect from 1st October 2021. This hike is necessitated to partially offset the increase in input costs. The overall price increase has been tapered down considering the impact on our valued customers. As a customer-centric company, we remain committed to cater to the ever-evolving needs and requirements of our customers by consciously minimizing the impact of rising costs on consumers,” the automaker said in an official statement.

Toyota Yaris Discontinued

TKM discontinued the Toyota Yaris from the Indian market on September 27, 2021. The mid-size sedan was available at a starting price of Rs 9.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivalled the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, among others.