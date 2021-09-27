New Delhi: The Toyota Fortuner has been the largest-selling, premium, three-row, body-on-frame SUV in India for a long time now. In January 2021, Toyota Kirloskar Motor had launched the Fortuner facelift and the Fortuner Legender. While the Fortuner facelift was introduced in both 4X2 and 4×4 variants, the Fortuner Legender entered the market in 4X2 guise only. The automaker is reportedly gearing up to launch the Fortuner Legender 4X4 now.Also Read - Toyota Yaris Discontinued In India, Competition Lessens For Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

For the uninitiated, the Toyota Fortuner has two engine options. There is a 2.7-litre petrol engine that develops 166PS of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque, and can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. Also available is a 2.8-litre diesel mill that produces 204PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT, and 204PS of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed AT torque converter. With the Fortuner Legender, you onlu get the 2.8-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed AT torque converter. Also Read - Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs MG Gloster vs Mahindra Alturas G4 - Check Out Which Big SUV Won Sales Battle in August 2021

Below are the variant-wise Toyota Fortuner prices (ex-showroom, Delhi). Also Read - Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Corolla Altis, Land Cruiser & Others to get Price Hike of up to INR 4 lakh

Fortuner 2.7L Petrol 4×2 MT – Rs 30.34 lakh

Fortuner 2.7L Petrol 4×2 AT – Rs 31.93 lakh

Fortuner 2.8L Diesel 4×2 MT – Rs 32.84 lakh

Fortuner 2.8L Diesel 4×2 AT – Rs 35.20 lakh

Fortuner 2.8L Diesel 4×4 MT – Rs 35.50 lakh

Fortuner 2.8L Diesel 4X4 AT – Rs 37.79 lakh

Fortuner Legender 2.8L Diesel 4×2 AT – Rs 38.30 lakh

Fortuner Legender 2.8L Diesel 4×4 AT – Rs ?

A report by Rushlane has claimed that Toyota Kirloskar Motor will launch the Fortuner Legender 4X4 in India on October 8, 2021. Following its launch, the Fortuner Legender 4X4 will become the top-spec trim of the Toyota Fortuner brand in India.

The Fortuner Legender is loaded with features like split quad-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, sequential turn indicators, Catamaran-styled front and rear bumpers, and dual-tone roof. The SUV sits on 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels. Its cabin has a dual-tone black and maroon theme with contrasting stitching on steering wheel and console box. It gets wireless smartphone charger, seven airbags and kick sensor powered-tailgate.