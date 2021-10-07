Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 Launch: Toyota Kirloskar Motor today launched the new Fortuner Legender 4X4 priced at Rs 42.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Legender was initially available in 4X2 guise only. The 2021 Toyota Fortuner range was introduced in India back in January. The new Fortuner Legender 4X4 variant can be booked through Toyota’s official website or at an authorised dealership of the automaker.Also Read - Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 Launch In October 2021: Report

Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 Features

The Toyota Fortuner Legender is equipped with features like a bold front grille with Piano Black accents, split quad-LED headlamps with signature LED DRLs, sequential turn indicators, Catamaran-style front and rear bumpers, and 18-inch machine-cut alloys wheels. The Legender gets a single dual-tone Pearl White shade with Black roof.

The cabin of the Toyota Fortuner Legender is based on a dual-tone Black and Maroon theme. There is contrasting stitching on the steering wheel and console box. The instrument panel, front door trims and front foot-well areas have ambient illumination. The Legender comes with features like wireless smartphone charger, superior suction-based front-row seat ventilation system, 11-speaker JBL system, rear USB ports and kick sensor-based powered tailgate.

Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 Engine & Transmission

At the heart of the Toyota Fortuner Legender is a 2.8-litre diesel engine that delivers 204PS of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed AT torque converter.

Toyota Fortuner Legender Prices

With the launch of the new 4X4 variant, the Toyota Fortuner Legender is now available in both 4X2 and 4X4 options. As mentioned earlier, the Legender 4X4 will set you back by Rs 42.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the Legender 4X2 is more affordable at Rs 38.61 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price difference between the two variants is a whopping Rs 3.72 lakh.

Toyota Fortuner Legender Rivals

With Ford wrapping up its business in India and the Ford Endeavour now discontinued, the Toyota Fortuner is left with rivals the MG Gloster and the Mahindra Alturas G4.