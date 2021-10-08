New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has increased the price of the Toyota Fortuner. The SUV’s price has gone up in the range of Rs 31,000 to Rs 39,000. The automaker has also added a new top-spec Legender 4X4 variant to the Toyota Fortuner range.Also Read - Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 Launched At Rs 42.33 Lakh, Rs 3.72 Lakh Price Difference Between 4X2 & 4X4 Variants

The Toyota Fortuner comes with a couple of engine options. It gets a 2.7-litre petrol mill that produces 166PS of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque. You can have it either with a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. Also on offer is a 2.8-litre diesel motor that develops 204PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque when paired with a 6-speed MT, and 204PS of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque when mated to a 6-speed AT torque converter.

Under the hood of the Toyota Fortuner Legender is a 2.8-litre diesel engine (204PS of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque) mated to a 6-speed AT torque converter.

The SUV is offered in both 4X2 and 4X4 guises. However, the Fortuner petrol only has 4X2 option. It is the Fortuner diesel that gets both 4X2 and 4X4 choices. Even the Legender is now available in both 4X2 and 4X4 options.

Following are the new Toyota Fortuner prices (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Toyota Fortuner Petrol

Fortuner 4X2 MT – Rs 30.73 lakh – Rs 39,000 increase

Fortuner 4X2 AT – Rs 32.32 lakh – Rs 39,000 increase

Toyota Fortuner Diesel

Fortuner 4X2 MT – Rs 33.23 lakh – Rs 39,000 increase

Fortuner 4X2 AT – Rs 35.51 lakh – Rs 31,000 increase

Fortuner 4X4 MT – Rs 35.89 lakh – Rs 39,000 increase

Fortuner 4X4 AT – Rs 38.18 lakh – Rs 39,000 increase

Toyota Fortuner Legender Diesel

Legender 4X2 AT – Rs 38.61 lakh – Rs 31,000 increase

Legender 4X4 AT – Rs 42.33 lakh (new variant)

Among the rivals of the Totoya Fortuner are the MG Gloster and the Mahindra Alturas G4. The MG Gloster is priced between Rs 29.98 lakh and Rs 37.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Mahindra Alturas G4 sits in the price range of Rs 28.78 lakh to Rs 31.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).