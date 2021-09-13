New Delhi: The customers looking for big, three-row, ladder-on-frame SUVs in India have options like the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas G4. With Ford having stopped manufacturing cars for sale in the country on an immediate basis, only a handful units of the Endeavour still remaining with the dealers are up for grabs. Let us check out how the Fortuner, Endeavour, MG Gloster and Alturas G4 performed in August 2021 in terms of sales.Also Read - Ford To Stop Car Manufacturing In India, Sale Of Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport And Endeavour To End

Toyota Fortuner – 2,387 units

Among the four SUVs, the Toyota Fortuner was the top performer in August 2021 with total sales of 2,387 units. The Fortuner range is priced between Rs 30.34 lakh and Rs 38.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV employs a 2.7-litre petrol engine that develops 166PS of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque, and can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. It also gets a 2.8-litre diesel mill that produces 204PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT, and 204PS of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed AT torque converter.

Ford Endeavour – 928 units

Following the Toyota Fortuner was the Ford Endeavour at the second position with total sales of 928 units in August 2021. The Endeavour is priced between Rs 33.82 lakh and Rs 36.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes with a single engine option — a 2.0-litre diesel unit belting out 170PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 10-speed AT torque converter.

MG Gloster – 351 units

MG Motor India’s Fortuner and Endeavour-rival, Gloster, garnered total sales of 351 units in August 2021. The MG Gloster price starts at Rs 29.98 lakh and goes up to Rs 37.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV uses a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine churning out 163PS of maximum power and 375Nm of peak torque. Also available is a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel mill making 218PS of maximum power and 480Nm of peak torque. Both motors are paired with an 8-speed AT torque converter.

Mahindra Alturas G4 – 42 units

Continuing its underwhelming performance, the Mahindra Alturas G4 registered total sales of merely 42 units in August 2021. The Alturas G4 is offered in the price bracket of Rs 28.77 lakh to Rs 31.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At the heart of the SUV is a 2.2-litre diesel engine that generates 181PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed AT torque converter.