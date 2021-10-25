Bengaluru: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that it has succeeded in meeting 100 per cent energy requirement through renewable sources at its Bidadi manufacturing plant and eight on-site supplier companies, from June 2021. In the process, the automaker has offset 16,635.54 tons of CO2 (carbon dioxide).Also Read - Toyota September 2021 Sales Review: Fortuner, Innova Crysta Bring Cheer; Glanza Dampens Mood

Toyota had announced its global 'Toyota Environment Challenge 2050' in 2015 with an aim to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions from products, across life cycle and manufacturing.

In line with the global 'Toyota Environment Challenge 2050' and under 'Challenge 3 – Plant Zero CO2', TKM started its journey towards using renewable energy sources and gradually increased green energy procurement to meet the energy requirements. The automaker was also helped by the solar projects and other schemes of the Government of Karnataka. Subsequently, TKM installed roof-top solar power plants and ground-mount facilities at its Bidadi premises with a combined capacity of 8.2MW. It also built a dedicated solar park with an 18MW capacity outside the Bidadi plant.

Globally, Toyota has revised its target timeline of achieving ‘Challenge 3 – Plant Zero CO2’ to 2035 from 2050, wherein all the manufacturing facilities of Toyota shall become carbon neutral by 2035.

“We at TKM have always given utmost importance to environment protection by incorporating the values of sustainable practices in our business and all our initiatives are designed towards lowering our environmental impact and achieving the goal of ‘Living in Harmony with Nature’. Going forward, in our pursuit to achieve a holistic vision of net-zero carbon emissions, we will continue to further strengthen our eco efforts,” TKM Manufacturing Deputy Managing Director Raju B. Ketkale said.