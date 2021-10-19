New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition with additional features to attract more buyers during this festive season. The Toyota Innova is one of the most popular MPVs in India garnering sales of over 9 lakh units, including Innova Crysta, since the introduction of the first-gen model back in 2005.Also Read - Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Others: TKM To Hike Prices of Models From October 1

The Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition comes with additional features like a 360-degree camera, HUD (head-up display), TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), wireless charger, 16-coloured door-edge lighting and air ionizer. Also Read - Toyota Yaris Discontinued In India, Competition Lessens For Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The Toyota Innova Crysta already boasts features like trapezoid Piano Black grille, automatic LED projector headlamps, 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, ambient illumination, 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multiple drive modes, seven airbags, vehicle stability control, hill start assist control and cruise control. Also Read - New Toyota Innova Crysta Launched in India at Rs 16.26 Lakh | Check Here Its Latest Features

The popular MPV gets two engine options — 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre diesel. The 2.7-litre petrol mill produces 166PS of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque, and can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The 2.4-litre diesel motor generates 150PS of maximum power and 343Nm of peak torque with a 5-speed MT, and 150PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed AT.

According to Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition is being offered only till the stocks last at dealerships. However, the automaker has not disclosed the Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition price.