Toyota Innova HyCross launched In India; Price Starts At Rs 18.30 Lakh. Check Details Here

Toyota Innova HyCross launched: Toyota India has announced the price of the Innova HyCross in the country. It has been priced between Rs 18.30-28.97 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Toyota Innova HyCross was unveiled in November 2022 with bookings starting at the same time at a token amount of Rs 50,000. The car is being sold alongside the Innova Crysta. For the new Innova, Toyota has adopted a more SUV-like appearance with a large, upright grille, a high bonnet line and body cladding all round.

The MPV is available in 7-seater and 8-seater configurations in five grades namely G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX (O).

Toyota Innova HyCross offers two powertrains

Toyota Innova HyCross is presented in two versions namely Petrol-only and Self-Charging Hybrid Electric.

The former gets a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with power output of 170 bhp while offered with direct shift CVT gearbox along with fuel efficiency of 16.13 kmpl. The latter, due to Toyota’s 5th Generation Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric System and a monocoque frame, delivers 181 bhp and a best-in-segment mileage of 23.24 kmpl.

Toyota Innova HyCross: Variant-wise prices

Petrol Variants:

Innova HyCross variants Price (ex-showroom) HyCross G-SLF [7S] Rs 18.30 lakh HyCross G-SLF [8S] Rs 18.35 lakh HyCross GX [7S] Rs 19.15 lakh HyCross GX [8S] Rs 19.20 lakh

Hybrid Variants:

Innova HyCross variants Price (ex-showroom) HyCross Hybrid VX [7S] Rs 24.01 lakh HyCross Hybrid VX [8S] Rs 24.06 lakh HyCross Hybrid ZX Rs 28.33 lakh HyCross Hybrid ZX(O) Rs 28.97 lakh

Innova HyCross colour options

Toyota is offering the Innova HyCross in 7 external colour options – Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant Grade Bronze Metallic and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake. The interiors are also available in two new colours – Chestnut & Black and Dark Chestnut.

Innova HyCross warranty

Toyota is offering warranty of 8 yrs/160,000 kilometers on the Hybrid battery along with 3 years free roadside assistance. In addition, the MPV has a standard vehicle warranty of 3 years/100,000 kilometers and an option of extended warranty of up to 5 years/220,000 kilometers.