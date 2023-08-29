Toyota Rumion Launched In India, Can Be Switched On And Off With Smartphone

Home

Toyota Kirloskar has launched the Toyota Rumion Multi-Purpose Vehicle in the Indian market.

Toyota Rumion Launched in India: Toyota Kirloskar has launched the Toyota Rumion Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in the Indian market today, 28 August. The company has kept the starting price of its most affordable 7-seater car Rumion MPV at Rs 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom price).

Variants

The Rumion MPV has been introduced in total 3 variants, 6 trims and 5 colors with some cosmetic changes, in which the CNG option is also available. The official booking of this car has been started from Monday, and customers can book by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000. Its delivery will start from 8 September.

Features

Rumion is equipped with the latest features like smartphone and smartwatch connectivity. The engine of the car can be started/stopped from the smartphone. The company claims that this car has a mileage of 20.52kmpl in the petrol variant and 26.11kmpl in the CNG variant.

The Rumion is the fourth badge-engineered model shared between the two companies after the Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser, and Maruti Suzuki Invicto. Along with this, the Japanese carmaker has the most affordable car in its MPV portfolio in the Indian market after Innova Crysta, Innova Highcross, and Vellfire.

Variants And Price

Variant Price in Rs (Ex-showroom)

S MT (Petrol) 10.29 Lakh

S MT (CNG) 11.24 Lakh

G MT (Petrol) 11.45 Lakh

S AT(Petrol) 11.89 Lakh

V MT (Petrol) 12.18 Lakh

V AT (Petrol) 13.68 Lakh

Design

Some cosmetic changes have been made in the new Toyota Rumion. The biggest change is visible in its front grille which has been taken from the Innova Crysta. The grille features a honeycomb pattern and is surrounded by chrome.

The setup of LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs on both sides of the grille has been given. The front bumper has also been redesigned and there is another chrome element on the lower part. It gets foglamps on either side. The sides get new 7-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels, which are different from the Ertiga.

There is no change in the side and rear profile of the car. The interiors of the Rumion get the dual-tone treatment like the Ertiga, with the only difference being the new Toyota logo on the steering wheel. Apart from this, the equipment has also been taken from Ertiga with a 7-seater layout.

Engine, Power, And Mileage

Toyota Rumion has been given the same 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine with Ertiga, which generates power of 103hp and torque of 137Nm. This engine is available with the option of 5-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The Rumion has also been offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit. This engine generates 88hp power and 121.5Nm torque in CNG mode. The company claims that the car returns a mileage of 20.11 kmpl with manual transmission, 20.51 kmpl with automatic transmission and 26.11km/kg in CNG.

The company has equipped this car with petrol engine as well as Neo Drive (Integrated Starter Generator – ISG) and E-CNG technology. The company says that the new Neo Drive technology and E-CNG technology improve the mileage of this car. This car will be available with both petrol (Neo Drive) and CNG fuel options.

Atul Sood, Vice President – Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “We feel deeply humbled and honoured by the overwhelming response in terms of customer enquiries that the All New Toyota Rumion has received. We are delighted to announce the commencement of bookings and the prices for the much-awaited All New Toyota Rumion that starts from Rs. 10,29,000. Delivery of the vehicles for the customer who book the All New Toyota Rumion will commence from 8 September 2023.”

