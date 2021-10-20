New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor registered a growth of 14.39 per cent in domestic sales to 9,284 units in September 2021. The automaker had sold 8,116 units in the domestic market in September 2020. Let us have a look at how different Toyota models performed in terms of sales in September 2021.Also Read - Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition Launched in India. Details Inside

From 4,087 units in September 2020, the sales of the Toyota Innova Crysta increased by 15.59 per cent to 4,724 units in September 2021. The Toyota Fortuner witnessed a rise of 78.85 per cent in sales to 1,869 units in September 2021 from 1,045 units in September 2020.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser clocked sales of 816 units in September 2021, while the Toyota Yaris had no sales during the month. The Urban Cruiser was launched in India in September 2020. The Yaris was discontinued in India in September 2021.

The Toyota Glanza suffered a decline of 31.41 per cent in sales to 1,764 units in September 2021. In the year-ago month, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based premium hatchback had clocked sales of 2,572 units.

The sales of the Toyota Camry jumped by 180.95 per cent to 59 units in September 2021 from 21 units in the year-ago month. The Toyota Vellfire sales climbed by 271.43 per cent to 52 units in September 2021 from 14 units in the same month last year.

Toyota Major Developments in October 2021

At the beginning of the current month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor hiked prices across its model range. The automaker launched the new Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 on October 7 priced at Rs 42.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The automaker introduced the Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition on October 19.