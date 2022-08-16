Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022 Launch LIVE: Toyota India are all set to launch the Urban Cruiser on today, August 16. The Japanese carmaker opened bookings for the hybrid SUV on July 1 for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Toyota will offer the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in 4 variants — E, S, G and V.  The Hyryder is bringing change with its powertrain options. It will be available with a strong-hybrid system using a 1.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor that claims fuel economy of upto 27.97kmpl. The more affordable powertrain option will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech mated to a 5-speed manual with the choice of a 6-speed automatic. It is a premium offering with comforts like a 7-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and head-up display. Its safety feature set includes electronic stability control, hill hold control, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, hill descent control and up to six airbags.Also Read - Cheapest Variant Of Toyota Fortuner With Only This Much EMI

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022 Launch LIVE updates 

Live Updates

  • 7:58 AM IST

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022 Launch LIVE: Toyota Hyryder colour options

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV will be offered in 7 Monotone and 4 dual-tone exterior colours.

    Monotone colour options include Sportin Red, Cave Black, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Speedy Blue, Cafe White and Midnight Black. Dual tone colour options are Cafe White (with Black roof), Enticing Silver (with Black roof), Speedy Blue (with Black roof) and Sporting Red (with Black roof).

  • 7:55 AM IST

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022 Launch LIVE: Toyota Hyryder Powertrain options

    Toyota Hyryder will have two options – Neo Drive and Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric which will use a 1.5-litre petrol that makes 105 hp and 122 Nm, along with the motor’s 59 kW and 141 Nm. Combined power output will be 85 kW (114 hp).

  • 7:53 AM IST

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022 Launch LIVE: Toyota Hyryder price & rivals

    Expect the Toyota Hyryder to be priced starting from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor.