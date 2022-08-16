Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022 Launch LIVE: Toyota India are all set to launch the Urban Cruiser on today, August 16. The Japanese carmaker opened bookings for the hybrid SUV on July 1 for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Toyota will offer the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in 4 variants — E, S, G and V. The Hyryder is bringing change with its powertrain options. It will be available with a strong-hybrid system using a 1.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor that claims fuel economy of upto 27.97kmpl. The more affordable powertrain option will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech mated to a 5-speed manual with the choice of a 6-speed automatic. It is a premium offering with comforts like a 7-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and head-up display. Its safety feature set includes electronic stability control, hill hold control, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, hill descent control and up to six airbags.Also Read - Cheapest Variant Of Toyota Fortuner With Only This Much EMI

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022 Launch LIVE updates