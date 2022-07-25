New Delhi: Japanese automaker Toyota has recently unveiled its latest SUV the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the Indian market and now this SUV is going on sale soon. Toyota is all set to commence its sale from 16th August, 2022. The SUV will compete with Hyundai Creta, which is currently ruling the segment. Along with this, Hyryder will also take on SUVs such as Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor & of course the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.Also Read - Grand Vitara Booking Starts: Maruti Suzuki To Present Premium SUV on July 20 | Details Inside

Although, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder share so many features and specifications as both the SUVs will be developed in Toyota’s manufacturing plant in karnataka. Bookings for the Toyota Hyryder have already commenced with Rs 25,000. But, Toyota did not reveal the prices for the SUV.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Trims & Powertrain

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be offered in four trims – E, S, G and V, the carmaker has confirmed it. Top three variants will be available with strong hybrid powertrain while rest will be available with mild hybrid system. Strong hybrid variants will come with a 1.5L TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine (115bhp) and a 177.6V lithium-ion battery. They will get a Toyota’s e-drive transmission.

Whereas, the mild hybrid powertrain, which is named as Neo Drive, gets Maruti Suzuki’s 1.5L K15C petrol engine with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). This will come with two transmission options- 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque convertor.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Features

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a feature loaded SUV, with 360 degree camera, panoramic sunroof, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Arkamys surround sound system, Head-Up Display, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car tech, wireless charging, ambient interior lighting & leatherette seats and many more.

It will feature ABS with EBD, hill hold control, hill descent control, rear parking sensors & tyre pressure monitoring system and the list will go on.

(Written By Lakshya Rana)