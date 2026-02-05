Home

TVS introduces CNG-powered King Kargo HD for last-mile cargo

TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS King Kargo HD CNG, a three-wheeler cargo vehicle aimed at last-mile deliveries in urban and semi-urban markets.

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company has announced the availability of the TVS King Kargo HD CNG, a three-wheeler cargo vehicle. The rollout will begin in a phase-wise manner across Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

The TVS King Kargo HD CNG is priced at ₹2,70,648 (ex-showroom, Delhi) as an introductory offer.

The vehicle is powered by a 301.1 cc liquid-cooled CNG engine, producing 9.1 kW of power and 22.4 Nm of torque. It is designed for last-mile cargo applications in urban and semi-urban areas.

Key specifications include a 6.6 ft load deck, fully rolling windows in the cabin and a power gear system intended to support driving under load. The vehicle features a leaf spring suspension setup.

According to the company, the TVS King Kargo HD CNG has a top speed of 62 km/h, ground clearance of 235 mm. The vehicle is offered with a 3-year or 1.5 lakh km warranty.

