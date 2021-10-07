TVS Jupiter 125 Launch: Weeks after launching the new TVS Raider in India, TVS Motor Company has introduced the new TVS Jupiter 125 in the country. With its price starting at Rs 73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new TVS Jupiter 125 will lock horns with the likes of the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Hero Destini 125.

New TVS Jupiter 125 Design and Features

Based on progressive neo masculine styling, the new TVS Jupiter 125 sports a stylish LED headlamp, signature LED front turn indicators and elegantly-designed tail lamp. The body-coloured grabrail has a reflector as well. There is ample use of chrome elements. The scooter also gets a 3D emblem and dual-tone inner panels. The diamond-cut alloy wheels look quite premium.

The Jupiter 125 is claimed to have the longest seat (790mm) in the segment. It also has best-in-class underseat storage with 33 litres of space that can fit two full-face helmets. There is a 2-litre glove box at the front. The fuel lid is located at the front as well. The scooter comes with a 5-in-1 lock and a semi-digital instrument panel, which shoots information like distance to empty, mileage and instant fuel economy, among others.

New TVS Jupiter 125 Specifications

At the heart of the new TVS Jupiter 125 is a single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, 124.8cc engine that develops 8bhp of maximum power and 10.5Nm of peak torque. The engine has ETFi (ecothrust fuel injection) technology for better mileage, startability, refinement, and durability. It is mated to a CVT automatic.

The scooter is based on high rigidity underbone frame. It has a telescopic front suspension and industry-first monotube inverted gas-filled shocks at the rear. The 12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are shod with tubeless tyres. There is a 220mm disc brake at the front and a 130mm drum brake at the rear.

New TVS Jupiter 125 Colours

The scooter is available in four colours — Dawn Orange, IndiBlue, Pristine White and Titanium Grey.

New TVS Jupiter 125 Variants

The new Jupiter 125 is being offered in three variants — Drum, Drum Alloy and Disc.

New TVS Jupiter 125 Prices

Following are the variant-wise new TVS Jupiter 125 prices (ex-showroom, Delhi).