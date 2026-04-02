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TVS Jupiter CNG Launch Date, Price, Mileage & Features 2026

TVS Jupiter CNG Launch Date, Price, Mileage & Features 2026

TVS Jupiter CNG could be India’s first CNG scooter offering low running cost & eco-friendly rides. A smart option for daily commuters facing rising fuel prices.

In this video, we take a closer look at the upcoming TVS Jupiter CNG scooter, which has the potential to become one of India’s first CNG-powered scooters. As fuel prices continue to rise, this innovative step by TVS could offer a much more affordable and eco-friendly solution for daily commuting. The idea of a CNG scooter is not only unique but also highly practical, especially for city users who are looking to reduce their running costs without compromising on convenience.

We explore what this new Jupiter CNG might offer in terms of design, expected features, performance, and most importantly, its real-world usability. From how the CNG setup could work alongside petrol to its impact on mileage and cost savings, we break down everything you need to know.

This scooter could be a game-changer in the two-wheeler segment if executed well, offering a balance between low emissions and budget-friendly running costs. If you are someone who uses a scooter daily and wants to cut down on fuel expenses, this upcoming TVS Jupiter CNG could be worth waiting for. Watch the full video to know all the details!

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