New Delhi: TVS Motor Company today announced that it has joined United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest sustainability initiative. The company has become the first Indian two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer to be a part of United Nations Global Compact. TVS Motor Company will now support the 10 principles of the United Nations Global Compact on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption.

"TVS Motor Company has always aligned its business goals to support a broader sustainability agenda. As a part of United Nations Global Compact, we will be further able to build on our efforts across the supply chain with access to the right tools and experts. We also look forward to engaging in collaborative projects which advance the wider development goals of United Nations, particularly the sustainable development goals (SDGs)," TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan said.

"The commitment to support UNGC principles and SDGs has encouraged socially responsible organisations across India to join the Global Compact initiative. We are delighted to welcome TVS Motor into the GCN India family and look forward to jointly pursue goal-oriented initiatives towards the advancement of UN Global Compact's mandates and achievement of SDGs," UN Global Compact Network India President and ONGC Group Chairman Subhash Kumar said.

United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the SDGs.

Launched in 2000, United Nations Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative globally, with more than 14,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories in over 160 countries and more than 70 local networks. Currently, United Nations Global Compact has around 400 participating organisations in India from various industries.