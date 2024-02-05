Top Trending Videos

TVS Motor Showcased Norton V4CR At Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

TVS Motor Showcased Norton V4CR at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, which uses the same chassis as the V4SV but the stripped-down appearance shows more of the handmade aluminum frame and titanium exhaust.

Published: February 5, 2024 1:00 PM IST

By ankit dubey | Edited by ankit dubey

Norton V4CR uses the same chassis as the V4SV but the stripped-down appearance shows more of the handmade aluminum frame and titanium exhaust. Also, you can see some carbon fiber panels. Powerful part this cafe racer comes with 1200cc liquid-cooled 72-degree V4 engine which produces 185 bhp power.

