TVS Motor’s January Sales Update Highlights Key Trends

TVS Motors January Sales Update Highlights Key Trends

TVS Motor sold 5.11 lakh units in Jan 2026, up 29% YoY. Two-wheelers, EVs and three-wheelers all grew strongly, with EV sales jumping 50% and scooter volumes up 30%.

TVS Motor Company reported total sales of 511,766 units in January 2026, registering a year-on-year increase of 29% compared to 397,623 units sold in January 2025. The growth was seen across two-wheeler, three-wheeler, domestic, and export markets.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 494,195 units, up from 387,671 units a year earlier. Domestic two-wheeler volumes increased by 30% to 383,262 units, compared to 293,860 units in January 2025.

Motorcycle sales rose to 219,188 units, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 26%. Scooter sales increased by 30% to 222,926 units during the same period.

Electric vehicle sales also reported higher volumes, rising to 37,756 units in January 2026 from 25,195 units in January 2025, a year-on-year increase of 50%.

Three-wheeler sales recorded an increase during the month, with volumes rising to 17,571 units compared to 9,952 units in January 2025, reflecting higher demand in this segment.

