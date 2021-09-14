New Delhi: TVS Motor Company is gearing up to launch a brand new motorcycle in India on September 16, 2021. Although the company has not officially revealed the name of the bike yet, several reports have claimed that it might be christened as ‘Raider’.Also Read - Good News! TVS Motors iQube Electric Scooter Gets Cheaper by Rs. 11,000, CHECK Details

The new TVS motorcycle gets a fully digital instrument panel. The uniquely designed headlamp cluster has an LED setup with LED DRLs. The taillamp is an LED unit as well. However, the turn indicators seem to be halogen-based.

One of the teaser videos shows the silhouette of the new TVS bike as well. While the video is not absolutely clear, it can be said that the motorcycle’s stance is not very aggressive. The bike features a split-seat setup and alloy wheels.

Details about the specifications of the new TVS motorcycle are not known yet. But we are expecting the engine to be powerful. It might be a 125cc unit.

At present, TVS Motor Company sells motorcycles like the Sport, Radeon, Star City+, Apache RTR Series and Apache RR 310. Among the scooters sold by the company are the Scooty Pep+, Zest 110, Jupiter and Ntorq 125. It also sells the iQube Electric scooter.