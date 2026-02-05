TVS Ntorq 150 Review: Performance, Features & Price Explained

The TVS Ntorq 150 is a sporty performance scooter powered by a 149.7cc engine with strong acceleration and a 100+ km/h top speed. It features a TFT SmartXonnect display with navigation, call and SMS alerts, music control, ride stats, riding modes, disc brakes with ABS, LED lighting, USB charging, sporty styling, and advanced connectivity for a tech-savvy riding experience.
