TVS Raider 125 Launch: TVS Motor Company is all set to launch the updated version of the Raider 125 in India on Wednesday (October 19). The brand has also announced the launch of its metaverse platform called “TVS Motoverse,” which will be the platform for the Raider’s launch. It has even released a number of short teaser videos for the updated Raider 125 on its social media handles.Also Read - Excessive Screen Time, Blue Light From Gadgets Linked To Obesity, Psychological Problems, Early Aging: Study

A LOOK INTO SPECIFICATIONS OF TVS RAIDER 125 CC

The TVS Raider will continue to use the same 124.8cc single-cylinder engine that develops 11.2 bhp and 11.2 Nm.

It will have a 3-valve, air and oil-cooled, FI engine (11.2bhp of max power and 11.2Nm of peak torque).

The TVS Raider’s engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle is claimed to accelerate from 0-60kmph in 5.9 seconds.

The Raider 125 is powered by a 124.8cc

The front either has a 240mm disc or a 130mm drum, while the rear gets a 130mm drum.

The 17-inch alloy wheels are shod with tubeless tyres.

PRICE OF TVS RAIDER 125 CC

The TVS Raider is priced between Rs 85,973 and Rs 93,489 (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the updated model is expected to be launched at a premium price though. Its pricing might cross the Rs. 1 lakh mark and even go to Rs. 1.05 lakh. Also Read - Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Launched in India; Priced At Rs 8.95 Lakh