New Delhi: With the new TVS Raider, TVS Motor Company is trying its luck again in the 125cc commuter segment in which it has been unable to solidify its position. This segment already has some established motorcycles like the Hero Glamour, Hero Super Splendor, Honda Shine, Honda SP 125 and Bajaj Pulsar 125. While the expectations are quite high from the new TVS Raider, here are the five most important details you should know about it.Also Read - TVS Raider Launched In India, See Price, Variants, Colours, Features Of Honda SP 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125-rival

TVS Raider Price

The TVS Raider is priced at Rs 77,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the drum brake variant and Rs 85,469 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the disc brake version.

TVS Raider Colours

TVS is offering the new Raider in four colour schemes, which are Fiery Yellow, Blazing Blue, Striking Red and Wicked Black.

TVS Raider Design & Features

The TVS Raider showcases a naked street design. Its front is unlike that of any motorcycle we have seen in the 125cc commuter segment making it stand apart. The LED headlamp cluster looks unique with the twin boomerang-shaped LED DRLs giving it that ‘wicked’ look TVS has been talking about. The signature LED tail lamp makes the rear look different as well. The split seat setup, aluminium grab rail and body-coloured belly pan accord a sporty feel to the motorcycle.

The TVS Raider is being offered with a segment-first fully-digital reverse LCD instrument cluster, which gives information regarding average fuel economy, distance to empty, gear position and battery health, among others. There is an optional trim also with Bluetooth-enabled TVS SmartXonnect 5-inch TFT cluster allowing the rider to operate features like navigation, call management and personal digital voice assist. You also get under-seat storage and a USB charger.

TVS Raider Performance

The new TVS Raider employs a 124.8cc, 3-valve, air and oil-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that produces 11.2bhp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 11.2Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The claimed 0-60kmph acceleration time for the motorcycle is 5.9 seconds, while the claimed top speed is 99kmph. The Raider has segment-first Eco and Power ride modes.

TVS Raider Specifications

The suspension duties on the TVS Raider are performed by telescopic forks at the front and a 5-step adjustable gas-charged mono-shock at the rear. The motorcycle sits on 17-inch alloy wheels shod with tubeless tyres. The front either has a Rotopetal disc brake (240mm) or a drum brake (130mm), depending on the variant you select. At the rear, there is a 130mm drum brake. The SBT (synchronized braking technology) is standard.

The TVS Raider is 2,070mm in length, 1,028mm in height and 785mm in width. The wheelbase measures 1,326mm. The motorcycle’s seat is set at a low height of 780mm. However, the ground clearance is substantially high at 180mm. Its kerb weight is 123kg, while the fuel tank can hold 10 litres of gasoline.