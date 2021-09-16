New Delhi: TVS Motor Company has re-entered the 125cc motorcycle segment with the launch of the all-new TVS Raider in India. The TVS Raider price starts at Rs 77,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). According to the two-wheeler manufacturer, the new TVS Raider is aimed at Gen Z customers with its naked street design.

TVS Raider Specifications

At the heart of the new TVS Raider is a 125cc, 3-valve, air and oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets two different ride modes — Eco and Power. It is equipped with a gas-charged monoshock at the rear, signature Rotopetal front disc brake and wide tyres. The Raider has a low seat height of 780mm and a high ground clearnce of 180mm. It can accelerate from standstill to 60kmph in 5.9 seconds.

TVS Raider Features

The front of the new TVS Raider is characterised by its uniquely-designed LED headlamp cluster having LED DRLs. The tail lamp of the motorcycle is also an LED unit. The bike comes with a split seat setup. There is a first-in-category storage space under the seat.

The new TVS Raider comes with a segment-first fully-coloured reverse LCD instrument panel, which shoots information regarding fuel economy, ride modes, range and gear shift, among others. Like TVS Apache, TVS Ntorq and TVS iQube Electric, the TVS Raider also boasts of SmartXonnect Bluetooth-enabled technology that allows the rider to connect the motorcycle with a smartphone and operate features ranging from navigation to call management and personal digital voice assist.

TVS Raider Rivals

The TVS Raider will rival the Hero Glamour Xtec, Honda SP 125 and Bajaj Pulsar 125. The Raider will add more teeth to TVS Motor Company’s two-wheeler portfolio that also includes the TVS Sport, TVS Radeon, TVS Star City+, TVS Apache RTR Series, TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Scooty Pep+, TVS Zest 110, TVS Jupiter, TVS Ntorq 125 and TVS iQube Electric.