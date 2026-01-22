Home

Two VinFast Electric SUVs Secure 5- star Ratings in Latest Bharat NCAP Tests

VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 have earned 5-star Bharat NCAP ratings for adult and child safety, with strong crash test scores in frontal and side impact tests, highlighting their high safety standards.

The VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 have received 5-star ratings under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) for both Adult Occupant Protection and Child Occupant Protection.

The VF 6 scored 27.13 out of 32 points in AOP and 44.41 out of 49 points in COP. The VF 7 recorded 28.54 out of 32 points in AOP and 45.25 out of 49 points in COP.

In frontal impact tests, both models achieved the maximum score of 4.000 points for head & neck and upper leg protection for the driver and front passenger.

During the pole side impact test, head injury assessment values were measured at 109 for VF 6 and 131 for VF 7, below the Bharat NCAP critical threshold of 700.

Bharat NCAP is a vehicle safety assessment programme administered by the Government of India. It evaluates vehicles through a series of crash tests and assigns safety ratings ranging from three to five stars.

Bharat NCAP is a vehicle safety assessment programme administered by the Government of India. It evaluates vehicles through a series of crash tests and assigns safety ratings ranging from three to five stars.