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Upcoming Cars Launching in India 2026 | Hatchbacks, Sedans & SUVs You Should Wait For

Upcoming Cars Launching in India 2026 | Hatchbacks, Sedans & SUVs You Should Wait For

Upcoming cars of 2026. From new SUVs and EVs to facelifts and hybrids, here are all the important launches expected in India.

2026 is expected to bring several new car launches in the Indian market across hatchback, sedan and SUV segments. In this video, we discuss upcoming models from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra and more. The list includes facelifts, next-generation models, hybrid vehicles, EVs and completely new products expected to arrive in different price ranges. We also cover expected features, design updates, powertrain changes, launch timelines and estimated pricing based on current reports and test sightings. If you are planning to buy a new car in the coming years, this overview will help you understand what to expect from the 2026 auto market.