New Delhi: MG Motor India is gearing up to launch the MG Astor mid-size SUV in the country. Be it the MG Hector, MG ZS EV or MG Gloster, the automaker has always introduced new models with a host of segment-first and segment-best features. With MG Motor India announcing that the upcoming Astor will come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, we are expecting the mid-size SUV to get a similar treatment.

MG Astor Features

We all know that the mid-size SUV segment is dominated by the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. Now, to take on these two cars, the MG Astor needs to have a USP of its own. The upcoming Astor is loaded with features like a new hexagonal 'Celestial' grille flanked by LED projector headlamps. The LED DRLs double up as turn indicators. The tail lamps are also LED units. The vehicle is expected to be based on 17-inch alloy wheels and get a panoramic sunroof.

Also Read - Kia Seltos, Sonet Prices Increased: Here Is How Much More You Will Now Have To Pay For The SUVs

MG Motor India has already revealed that the upcoming Astor has three interior themes, one of them being dual-tone Sangria Red. There is a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. While Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, the automaker has not disclosed if the 10.1-inch touchscreen unit is also standard or present in higher variants only, with the lower trims getting a smaller touchscreen unit. Also standard are JioSaavn app, and maps and navigation services by MapMyIndia. We are expecting bells and whistles like ventilated front seats, digital instrument cluster and automatic climate control as well.

The MG Astor features an industry-first personal AI assistant, which has been designed by American firm ‘Star Design’. The automaker claims that the Astor is the first car in its global portfolio to have personal AI assistant. Powered by i-Smart Hub, it gives information on different topics using Wikipedia. The mid-size SUV also features segment-first Autonomous Level-2 technology with adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, intelligent headlamp control, rear-drive assist and speed assist system, among others.

MG Astor Engine & Transmission Options

The upcoming MG Astor will reportedly have a couple of engine options – 1.5-litre petrol and 1.3-litre turbo petrol – with manual and automatic transmission choices.

MG Astor Launch & Price

The MG Astor launch in India is expected to take place by the end of this month or early October 2021. The MG Astor price in India is expected to be in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Astor Rivals

Upon its launch in India, the MG Astor will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun.