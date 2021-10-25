New Delhi: The No Objection Certificate (NOC), mandatory for sale-purchase of second-hand vehicles, will now be available from over four lakh Common Services Centres (CSC) across India. CSC, an SPV under the Ministry of Electronics & IT, has partnered with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to make this service available pan-India. This service will help citizens to access the NOC from the nearest CSC.Also Read - On Average 80 Murders, 77 Rape Cases in India Daily in 2020: NCRB Report | Top Points

The NCRB has requested state governments to integrate CCTNS services with Digital Seva Portal so that these can be delivered and made accessible to citizens through the network of CSC. The CSC will also create awareness about these services in the community they operate.

CSC SPV Managing Director Dr Dinesh Tyagi said: "There is a growing market for pre-owned vehicles for personal and commercial use. Mobility is an important part of commercial and entrepreneurial activities. Our extensive network of CSCs can capitalise on this demand and provide NOCs to vehicle owners. Citizens, particularly in rural areas, can benefit from this partnership as they don't have to travel long distances to visit NCRB offices and can get NOC from their nearest CSC."

How will the system work?

“To extend this service to citizens, CSC Digital Seva Portal will relate to Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS). CSC VLEs will use the vehicle matching facility of this service to search vehicle details and generate NOC by providing Registration Number, Chassis Number and Engine Number,” he added.

