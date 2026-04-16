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VinFast VF MPV 7 Explained: Design, Performance, Features and Price of the New Electric MPV

VinFast VF MPV 7 Explained: Design, Performance, Features and Price of the New Electric MPV

VinFast has launched the VinFast VF MPV 7 in India marking its third product introduction in a year. The electric MPV features a 60.13 kWh battery and supports fast charging. Read more to know everything.

New Delhi: VinFast has expanded its product portfolio in India with the introduction of the VinFast VF MPV 7, a fully electric multi-purpose vehicle positioned in the 7- seater segment. The launch took place in New Delhi and represents the company’s third product introduction in the Indian market within a one-year period. With the VF MPV 7, VinFast has entered the electric MPV category a segment that remains relatively limited in India but is expected to grow as demand for larger family-oriented electric vehicles increases.

Dimensions and Exterior Look

The VF MPV 7 measures 4,740 mm in length 1,872 mm in width and 1,734 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,840 mm. These dimensions place it among larger vehicles in its category.

The exterior design incorporates a relatively upright front fascia and a signature V-shaped LED lighting element. Additional exterior features include dual-function daytime running lights with integrated turn indicators, 19-inch alloy wheels, body cladding, a chrome window beltline and a large glass area intended to improve outward visibility.

Other elements include an integrated rear spoiler, a shark fin antenna and standard rear washer, wiper and defogger systems.

Interior Layout

The interior follows a minimalist design approach. The cabin is available in two themes: an all-black layout and a dual-tone black and brown configuration.

The vehicle features leatherette upholstery across seats, door inserts and armrests. The steering wheel is a D-cut, tilt-and-telescopic unit with multifunction controls and leatherette wrapping. Additional interior elements include a bezel-less day/night inside rear-view mirror, chrome-lined cup holders and multiple storage compartments such as a large under-armrest storage space and utility areas under the central console.

All seats are equipped with adjustable headrests and three-point seatbelts, with pretensioners provided for the front row.

Cabin Flexibility

The VF MPV 7 uses a three-row, seven-seat configuration designed for flexibility. The layout adopts a theatre-style arrangement intended to improve visibility for passengers across rows.

The second-row seats offer slide and recline functions along with a 60:40 split and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The third row includes a 50:50 split and recline capability. The driver’s seat is 6-way adjustable.

Boot capacity is 126 litres with all seats in use. With seats folded, cargo capacity can be expanded up to 1,240 litres, allowing for multiple storage configurations depending on passenger and luggage requirements.

Infotainment and Connectivity

The VF MPV 7 is equipped with a free-standing 10.1-inch (25.65 cm) infotainment display. The system supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Additional features include connected car technology, speakers integrated into all doors, Type-A and Type-C USB ports, and a 12V power outlet located in both the front row and boot area. A virtual assistant system, branded as ViVi, is also included as part of the in-car interface.

Comfort and Convenience

The vehicle includes a range of features aimed at convenience and usability. These include an electronic parking brake with auto hold, passive keyless entry and auto-folding outside rear-view mirrors with integrated turn indicators.

The starting system is integrated into the brake pedal, eliminating the need for a separate push-button start. All windows support one-touch up and down operation with anti-pinch functionality.

Climate control is managed through an automatic HVAC system equipped with a PM 2.5 air filter. The vehicle also includes dedicated air-conditioning vents and controls for third-row passengers.

Additional features include cup holders in the third row and a camp mode which allows the lighting, climate control and infotainment systems to remain operational while the vehicle is stationary.

Powertrain and Performance

The VF MPV 7 is powered by a 60.13 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Company says it has an ARAI-certified range of 517 km on a full charge.

The vehicle supports DC fast charging at up to 80 kW, with the battery capable of charging from 10% to 70% in approximately 30 minutes under suitable conditions.

The front-wheel-drive powertrain produces 150 kW of peak power and 280 Nm of torque. The vehicle is reported to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in under 10 seconds with a top speed of 140 km/h.

Additional driving features include multiple drive modes, regenerative braking modes and a creep function designed for low-speed maneuvering.

Safety Features

The VF MPV 7 is equipped with a range of standard safety systems. These include anti-lock braking system, electronic brakeforce distribution, brake assist , electronic stability control and traction control system.

Other safety features include hill start assist, roll-over mitigation and an emergency signal system. The vehicle is equipped with four airbags and disc brakes on all wheels supported by integrated dynamic braking systems.

Pricing and Availability

VinFast has announced the pricing of the VinFast VF MPV 7 in India with an introductory starting price of ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model have commenced through both online channels and dealerships with deliveries expected to begin in the near term.

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