Mumbai: A video of Tata Nexon EV burning in flames is going viral on social media. The EV car fire incident was reported from Vasai West (near Panchvati hotel) in Mumbai late on Wednesday it is one of the first such fire incidents involving an electric car in India, and the company was investigating the incident.Also Read - Year-Ender 2021: From Hyundai Kona to Tata Nexon EV, These Top 5 Electric Cars Were Most Affordable This Year

Issuing a statement on the fire incident, the company said “a detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of this isolated incident”. “We will share a detailed response thereafter. We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users,” it added. Also Read - Tata Motors Reaches 10,000 EV Sales Milestone: Nexon EV, Tigor EV, Xpres-T EV In Current Portfolio

WATCH: Also Read - Top EVs Under Rs 25 lakh in India - Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tigor EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric

According to the video, the owner of the car charged his Nexon EV with a normal slow charger installed at his office. After driving about 5 km towards his house, he heard some weird sounds from the car and saw flashes of warnings on the dashboard which alerted him to stop the vehicle and get out of the car, media reports said. Later, firefighters were seen spraying water on the burning Nexon EV.

“This is the first incident after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over 1 million km across the country in nearly four years,” said the company.

Tata Nexon EV is the highest-selling electric car in India and at least 2,500-3,000 cars are being sold every month in the country. The company has so far sold over 30,000 Nexon EVs. Several electric two-wheelers have caught fires owing to battery explosions in the country, leading the government to launch a probe into the incidents involving EV makers such as Ola Electric, Pure EV, Jitendra EV Tech, Ather Energy and Okinawa.