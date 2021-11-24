Chennai: Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced that it is extending service support to flood-affected customers in Chennai, Puducherry and Tirupati. The automaker is offering free road side assistance service till November 30, 2021.Also Read - IPL 2022 Likely to Begin on April 2, Opener to be Played in Chennai: Report

The flood-affected customers in Chennai, Puducherry and Tirupati can contact Volkswagen road side assistance on 1800-102-1155 or 1800-419-1155 for immediate help.

"At Volkswagen India, safety, convenience and well-being of our customers has always been a top priority for the brand. In these challenging times, it is our endeavour to offer the best possible support to the affected customers together with our dealer partners," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and our road side assistance service is working 24X7 to ensure the maximum support and resolution is provided to the affected vehicles,” he added.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India had launched the Volkswagen Taigun in the country on September 23, 2021. Based on the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform, the Volkswagen Taigun is the automaker’s first vehicle to be introduced in the Indian market under Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project.

The Volkswagen Taigun has a couple of engine options – 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (115PS of maximum power and 178Nm of peak torque) and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (150PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque). A 6-speed MT is standard across the two engines. You can also have the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit with a 6-speed AT torque converter and the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit with a 7-speed DSG automatic.

The Volkswagen Taigun is available in Dynamic Line (1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine) and Performance Line (1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine). The Dynamic Line has Comfortline, Highline and Topline variants, while the Performance Line has GT and GT Plus variants. The mid-size SUV is priced between Rs 10,54,200 and Rs 17,54,200 (ex-showroom).