New Delhi: Volkswagen Passenger Cars India today launched the limited Matte editions of the Polo and the Vento in the country. The limited Matte edition models are based on the Volkswagen Polo GT, Volkswagen Vento Highline AT and the Volkswagen Highline Plus AT variants.Also Read - Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen Unveils Concept Electric Vehicle ID CROZZ

Polo, Vento Limited Matte Edition Prices

The Volkswagen Polo GT Matte is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Volkswagen Vento Highline AT Matte is available for Rs 11.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The Volkswagen Highline Plus AT Matte will set you back by Rs 13.34 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read - National Green Tribunal Fines Volkswagen Rs 500 Crore For Use of 'Cheat Device' in Diesel Cars

Polo, Vento Limited Matte Edition Availability

The limited Matte editions of the Volkswagen Polo and the Volkswagen Vento are available across all Volkswagen dealerships and Volkswagen online retail platform from today. Their deliveries will start immediately. Also Read - Emission Case: NGT Directs Volkswagen to Deposit Rs 100 crore by Friday or Face Action

Polo, Vento Limited Matte Edition Exterior Finish

The exteriors of the Volkswagen Polo GT Matte and the Volkswagen Vento Matte, including the roof, fuel flap, front and rear bumpers, have carbon steel grey matte finish. The ORVMs and door handles have a glossy finish.

Polo, Vento Limited Matte Edition Engine & Transmission

The Volkswagen Polo GT Matte and the Volkswagen Vento Matte are powered by the same 1.0-litre TSI (turbocharged stratified injection) petrol engine. The engine makes 110PS of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties in the limited Matte editions are performed by a 6-speed AT torque converter.

Polo, Vento Limited Matte Edition Warranty

The limited Matte editions of the Volkswagen Polo and the Volkswagen Vento come with the standard Volkswagen 4EVER Care package, which includes a four-year warranty, four-year road-side assistance, and three free services.