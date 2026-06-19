Volkswagen Taigun 2026: Sales numbers and key updates explained

Volkswagen Taigun sales are on the rise! The updated 2026 model has boosted demand with refreshed styling, new features, enhanced tech and turbo-petrol performance.

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Volkswagen India’s latest sales figures show that the Taigun’s volumes increased during the second quarter of 2026 following the launch of the updated model. According to the company, April and May 2026 together contributed 2,824 units accounting for more than 54 percent of the Taigun’s total sales volume recorded so far this year.

The company stated that Taigun sales during the second quarter of 2026 were 23.8 percent higher compared to the corresponding period before the updated model’s launch. The monthly sales run rate in Q2 was also reported to be 77 percent higher than the average monthly run rate recorded during Q1 2026.

April 2026 was the highest wholesale month for the SUV this year with 1,543 units dispatched from the factory.

What Has Changed In The 2026 Taigun?

The increase in volumes comes after Volkswagen introduced the updated Taigun in the Indian market. The 2026 model receives several design, feature and equipment revisions while continuing to be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform.

On the exterior, the SUV features revised front and rear styling, redesigned LED lighting elements, updated bumpers and new alloy wheel designs. Volkswagen has also introduced refreshed variant-specific styling packages across the lineup.

Interior And Feature Updates

Inside the cabin, the Taigun continues with a dual-screen layout. Higher variants are equipped with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Other available features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, powered front seats, automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof depending on the variant.

Volkswagen has also updated the software and connected-car functionality offered with select variants of the SUV.

Safety Equipment

The safety package includes six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, hill-hold assist, TPMS, ISOFIX child-seat anchors, rear parking camera and multiple active and passive safety systems.

According to Volkswagen, more than 25 safety features are available across the Taigun range although equipment levels vary depending on the variant selected.

Engine And Transmission Options

The Taigun continues with two turbo-petrol engine options.

The 1.0-litre TSI engine is available with manual and automatic transmission choices, while the larger 1.5-litre TSI engine continues with the DSG automatic transmission in higher variants.

The updated model also brings changes to the automatic transmission options available with select variants as part of the 2026 update.

Competition In The Segment

The Taigun competes in the midsize SUV segment alongside the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.