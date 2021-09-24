New Delhi: Volkswagen India’s first product for the country under Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project is the MQB-A0-IN platform-based Volkswagen Taigun. The new mid-size SUV is available in Dynamic Line (1.0L TSI) and Performance Line (1.5L TSI EVO), with the former having Comfortline, Highline and Topline variants, and the latter coming in GT and GT Plus variants. The Taigun range starts with the Comfortline variant, which is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, Delhi). Let us check out what this base variant has in store for the customers.Also Read - Volkswagen Taigun vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Skoda Kushaq: Price Comparison

First and formost, the Taigun Comfortline uses the 1.0-litre TSI (turbocharged stratified injection) petrol engine that produces 115PS of maximum power and 178Nm of peak torque. In this variant, you only get the 6-speed manual transmission. The ARAI-certified mileage for the Taigun 1.0L TSI MT is 18.10kmpl, which is quite decent for a mid-size SUV.

With engine, transmission and mileage of the Taigun Comfortline sorted, we now move to the features that are being offered with this entry-level variant. Starting with the exteriors, you get features like chrome grille, halogen headlamps (no LED units) with LED DRLs, signature trapezoidal chrome wings at front and rear, segment-first Infinity LED tail lamps, blacked-out functional roof rails, body-coloured electrically-adjustable ORVMs with LED indicators, body-coloured door handles and 16-inch steel wheels with cover.

The Taigun Comfortline has dual-tone interiors with what the company claims a scratch-resistant dashboard. The noteworthy features inside the cabin include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Anrdroid Auto and Apple CarPlay (wired and not wireless), multi-function steering with audio and voice controls, six speakers, ambient light pack, front centre armrest, adjustable dual rear AC vents and a completely foldable rear bench seat.

Among the safety features in the Taigun Comfortline are ABS with EBD, BA (brake assist), ESC (electronic stability control), MCB (multi-collison brakes), ASR (anti-slip regulation), electronic differential lock system, front dual airbags, speed alert system and rear parking sensors.